Move In, Move On, Move Up (MIMOMU)

The MIMOMU project is designed specifically to reach out to homeless people and help them increase their skills and knowledge, progress towards work, and build resilience. Support is delivered through a personalised service. The core services are delivered face-to-face by dedicated front-line staff offering language training, employability support, job coaching and wraparound support, such as debt service, health service, tenancy, welfare rights and housing. Additional activities include participation in job fairs and pop-up events across the city, building better relationships, networks, and communication skills, peer-learning activities, and participating in sector-based academies.

The programme ran from August 2020 to March 2022 and was funded by the National Department of Work and Pensions and the Bristol City Council. The programme is delivered in cooperation with a wide variety of stakeholders including: