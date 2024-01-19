Mobilising the Elderly for Economic and Community Development: The Leaf Business in Kamikatsu, Japan

Kamikatsu is the smallest town in the Shikoku region with a population of 1 415, more than half of whom are 65 or older. Although over 6 300 people resided in the rural town in 1950, the waning agriculture industry rapidly depopulated Kamikatsu and accelerated the departure of young people. Due to the combined impacts of the dwindling agriculture industry and shrinking (and aging) population, Kamikatsu faced a stark economic decline in the second half of the 20th century.

To address these challenges, the local entrepreneur Yokoishi Tomoji decided to tap into a niche market in the restaurant industry by starting Irodori Corporation. The company brings together local community farmers and the Kamikatsu town government to sell tsumamono: delicate, often seasonal, small-sized leaves that add aesthetic value to traditional Japanese dishes. The “leaf business” proved to be particularly suitable for Kamikatsu, as 90% of the town is covered with forest. The elderly population could engage in the business as leaves are light weight, meaning the jobs are not physically demanding.

Irodori Corporation strives to preserve Kamikatsu’s forest, establish a circular and sustainable economy and revitalise the local community. Related objectives of the “leaf business” include: