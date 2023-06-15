Migrants Labour Integration Model based on Acculturation (MILMA Project)

The MILMA project has set up Business Challenges labs (BC labs) where both local and migrant unemployed people work together to increase their employability, engage in acculturation innovative programmes and receive technical, practical and soft skills training in strategic sectors, including green production, multimedia development, provision of elderly care, catering and digital production. BC labs also promote entrepreneurship by encouraging interested participants to develop products and services to meet labour market needs.

The Municipality of Fuenlabrada manages the MILMA project in partnership with the Fuenlabrada Centre for Entrepreneurship and Innovation (CIFE), a public agency, and other non-governmental organisations in the city. In addition, the project team identifies companies in selected fields and establishes partnerships with them in the management of the BC labs, as well as in the design of the technical and practical contents of the training programmes. Starting in 2017 with 40 partner companies, the project had over 77 partner companies as of 2019. The project is funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).