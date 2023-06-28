MAGMA – a job guarantee pilot project

MAGMA is implemented by the Public Employment Service in Lower Austria and carried out in collaboration with “it.works”, a private employment service provider. The jobs provided through the project include both regular and non-market jobs and are paid according to the relevant sector-level collective agreement. Participation in the programme is voluntary, and no sanctions are imposed if a job offer is rejected. It was proposed to everyone in Gramatneusiedl who has been either at risk of long-term unemployment (i.e. 9-12 months unemployed) or long-term unemployed (i.e. 12+ months). The initial duration for the project was set until spring 2024 and budgeted with EUR 7.5 million. The annual expenditure costs per participant amount to EUR 29 841 (Kasy and Lehner, 2022).

The private provider “it.works” provides preparatory training to participants. The training is tailored to individual needs, lasts up to eight weeks, and can include counselling, skills development, and support for health-related benefits. MAGMA provides guaranteed jobs for up to three years to participants who complete the training phase, with labour costs subsidised fully by the AMS for the first 3 months and 66% of labour costs for the following 9 months. At the same time, participants are encouraged to seek regular employment outside the programme. The pilot project was launched in two waves, with the first group of 31 participants starting in October 2020 and the second of 31 participants in February 2021. Out of the 62 participants, 45 were employed as of July 2022 (37 via MAGMA and 8 through a job outside of MAGMA), the remaining 17 were not able to participate either due to illness or because they had moved (Kasy and Lehner, 2022). The programme is set to continue until March 2024.

Participants who do not find a job on the regular labour market are offered employment at a newly established social enterprise, which pays the minimum wage set by collective bargaining in Austria. The social enterprise operates at the municipal and regional level and supports participants in developing and proposing their own project ideas. Social workers and instructors provide support as needed, and participants have access to occupational physicians. The programme allows for voluntary participation, once signed on the thr programme, attendance at the information event and the preparatory training phase are mandatory, however participants are not penalised for declining job offers (AMS, 2022).