Language skills and vocational training for migrants (SFI-Yrkes)

The target group of the Yrkes-SFI programme is immigrants who are entitled to follow Swedish language courses, including both immigrants who would like to fully use their professional skills obtained in another country and those who are interested in learning a new profession.

To respond to the needs of various groups, the programme consists of three different tracks: i) Upper secondary vocational courses combined with language training; ii) Labour market education combined with language training, and iii) An academic track that provides vocational education for participants with higher education from their home country.

The courses are open to students with different levels of language proficiency (i.e. Swedish as a second language and Swedish for immigrants) and are free of charge for participants.

The programme has been developed thanks to the collaboration between the national Swedish Public Employment Service (Arbetsförmedlingen), the 33 municipalities in the Skåne region, local education providers and local employers. The project is co-funded by the European Commission.