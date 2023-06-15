Green Connect employs young people and former refugees to grow fair food at an urban permaculture farm and offers labour hire and recruitment services, by connecting its staff to businesses and industries. Most of the employees have no prior work experience, thus, the organisation gives them the first access into the labour market. Green Connect provides training, personalised support and paid work that enables young people and newcomer to gain new skills, experience and self-confidence. In addition, Green Connect provides support for its staff to transition from the organisation to other meaningful, long-term jobs.

Green Connect is a social enterprise within Community Resources Ltd, a national not-for-profit organisation which focuses on creating jobs that make a difference to people and to the planet.