Fighting Youth Unemployment

The Youth Action Agency offers personalised support to young people based on their personal characteristics, their education level and skill set. The personalised itineraries are developed in close cooperation with employers to ensure that they cover present and future labour market demands. Individuals who are engaged in the programme are followed by a personal tutor and are offered to enrol in different training sessions, including those in cooperation with employers, alternative educational or training itineraries in secondary school, self-employment, and volunteering activities. In addition, youth are offered job placements that support informal learning, coaching and development of specific skills such as digital and soft skills and networking opportunities with employers. A key element of the Youth Activation Agency is the multilevel and multi-stakeholder governance system, which involves representatives from the following institutions and government departments:

The Regional Education Government and Regional Employment Government

The Youth Association

The Regional Employers Association

Thanks to the involvement of these stakeholders the programme is able to reach young people (through the Youth Association), involve the employers in the project (regional employers association), manage the presentations in secondary schools (regional education government) and access the regional training offer (regional employment government).