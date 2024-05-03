CyberHire: removing employment barriers in the cybersecurity and IT sectors

Since 2018, cybersecurity jobs have significantly increased across San Diego County. However, only two in three advertised jobs are being filled. Occupations in the sector are well-paid and do not always require a four-year degree, representing a career opportunity for low-income and low-qualified people.

CyberHire San Diego focuses on removing barriers to employment in the cybersecurity and IT sectors. Thanks to local and national labour market information, the programme, run by the San Diego Workforce Partnership, develops training programmes that respond to firms’ needs. The objectives of the programme are to support low-income, underrepresented and neurodiverse job seekers to find jobs in cybersecurity feeder roles (track 1) and to upskill workers to help them advance into mid-level roles in the cybersecurity sector (track 2).