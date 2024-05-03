CyberHire: removing employment barriers in the cybersecurity and IT sectors

San Diego, United States—
CyberHire San Diego focuses on removing barriers to employment in the cybersecurity and IT sectors by developing training programmes that respond to firms’ needs.
Through CyberHire, participants receive job-readiness support, subsidised cybersecurity certification required by the tech industry, and paid work opportunities with local companies through wage subsidies and job placement services.
The programme served 217 participants between 2021 and 2023 and contributed to improving diversity within the industry.