Cork Foyer - Integrating homeless youth

The Foyer model, first implemented in France, aims to host young people who experience housing issues. Living in a Foyer builds self-confidence, improves educational and employability qualifications, health and well-being, raises awareness of housing availability and financial capabilities. Furthermore it prepares the youth for real-life situations, supports them to have up-to-date information in terms of services and helps students to build long-lasting friends and networks.

In the last decades, this model has attracted international interest and in addition to a shelter, foyers provide education or training. The Cork Foyer was created in 2007 to help young people develop their skills, become economically independent, and socially integrate into the community. Cork Foyer also challenges any preconceived notions that the community may have about homeless persons, the Foyer project, or young people in general.

The support provided includes working with them on the identification of the factors that led to their homelessness, such as addiction, mental illness, or learning challenges. Skill development activities also include conflict resolution and problem-solving techniques and guidance on a range of adult life challenges, including parenthood and employability. The Foyer puts in place a multi-agency approach to provide young adults with the necessary access to services and systems available through local partnerships with youth organisations. The external agencies can be divided into three groups: housing and resettlement (the Cork City Council), education and training (College of Commerce), and health needs (teen parenting).

The Cork City Council, in collaboration with TUSLA Aftercare Program, Liberty Street Out of Home Service, and Focus Ireland, owns and manages Bishopsgrove Supported Student Accommodation, Cork Foyer’s sister initiative. While assisting in making room in the Foyer and other resources available for homeless persons, this programme provides the chance to realise long-term goals. Only in 2021, 48 students who wanted to continue their studies transferred to Bishopsgrove. To prevent young people from being homeless, living in emergency housing and getting caught up in the cycle of long-term homelessness, Bishopsgrove also targets young individuals who are in immediate danger of homelessness.

The main stakeholders in the project are the Foyer Federation (non-profit organisation assisting young people to change their lives since 1992), the Churchfield Community Trust CLG (social enterprise that provides training, employment, and business skills) and the Cork Education and Training Board (education and training provider in Cork offering creative and flexible services).