Coordinating spatial planning and investment across state and local boundaries in the Hamburg Metropolitan Region

Co-operation within the HMR began in the 1950s with joint regional planning between Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein, including the establishment of bilateral promotional funds for funding regional projects. After decades of collaboration, in 1995 the HMR was recognised as a metropolitan region by the Council of Europe Standing Conference of Ministers responsible for Spatial Planning. A more structured and formal body, the joint Planning Hamburg Metropolitan Region, was established in 1997, with political and executive bodies such as the Regional Council, Steering Committee and thematic working groups. Over the years, the region expanded and operational programmes and administrative agreements for co‑operation were established.

To avoid barriers in coordination, initiatives led by the HMR do not require unanimous consent from all four federal states. According to an informal rule, any HMR member can choose to refrain from involvement in a specific project but is not permitted to impede or reject projects pursued by others. This method adeptly averts deadlock, fostering a collaborative ethos among those eager to work together. The HMR has a central governing body composed of stakeholder representatives, determined by a general assembly. The framework is further fortified by a shared financial instrument, facilitating the funding of projects for regional development.

Cooperation in the HMR is formalised through agreed projects. Recent projects have included the implementation of a system for cross-border digital coordination of construction sites and traffic disruptions, and the development of a Mobility Competence Centre. In 2021, the HRM established a Spatial Development Coordination Group, which comprises planning authorities from the metropolitan region to foster inter-state collaboration in spatial planning. These efforts are anticipated to result in a spatial mission statement to help identify regional infrastructure needs up to 2045.

Another notable illustration of effective inter-state collaboration within the HMR is the Hamburg Traffic Association (HVV). The HVV has developed a unified transport network by gathering local government officials and public transport operators to coordinate public transport infrastructure, fare structures and ticketing throughout the metropolitan area. The HVV also supports coordination in public transport services and infrastructure planning across federal state and local government boundaries.