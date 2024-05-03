Boston’s landmark programme for disadvantaged youth: futureBOS

Evaluations carried out on programme highlight its positive outcomes for young participants. According to an evaluation led by Modestino and Paulsen, based on 2015 cohorts, those that participated in the programme were 4.4 percentage points more likely to complete secondary school (high school) education while being 2.5 percentage points less likely to leave secondary school early. Furthermore, participants displayed higher academic results during the first year after completing the programme, compared to those that did not.

An evaluation conducted jointly by the City of Boston Mayor’s Office for Workforce Development and Northeastern University provides further evidence on impact. Published in 2017, the evaluation analysed short-term indicators measured through surveys before and after the programme, including social skills, community engagement, job readiness and academic aspirations. The evaluation also analysed long-term effects based on administrative records, including criminal justice, education and employment outcomes.

Programme participation drove strong short-term outcomes compared to a control group. The evaluation shows that participants recorded much higher job-readiness skills after programme participation. For example, programme participants were 24.5% more likely to have a resume after the programme than those in the control group. One of the strongest outcomes included participants’ community engagement, with their attitude that they can contribute to their community increasing by over 15 percentage points, a significant increase compared to the control group. Youth who participated in the programme also reported higher aspirations to attend two or four-year post-secondary educational tracks compared to the control group.

The evaluation also reveals positive long-term outcomes, one year after programme completion, especially for at-risk young people. Based on administrative records from twelve to eighteen months after 2015 participation, data shows a 35% reduction in violent crime within programme participants. Compared to the control group, participants also showed much higher rates of school attendance after the programme. Although employment outcomes, including recruitment and wages, were not significantly different than those who did not engage in the programme, some sub-groups did report significantly higher employment outcomes than the control groups. Older young people, for example, recorded stronger employment outcomes one year after the programme than their peer who did not participate.