The collaboration between the region, the UIMM Hauts-de-France and Stellantis enables the creation of comprehensive training programmes tailored to the specific needs of the automotive industry, and facilitates leveraging the unique perspectives, expertise and resources of each participant.
The involvement of the regional government provides financial support and strategic guidance, reflecting its commitment to the economic and industrial development of Hauts-de-France. The trade union, represented by the UIMM Hauts-de-France, provides the insight and knowledge of the workers, facilitating the adaptation of the training programmes to the specific needs of the workforce in the region. Stellantis, a prominent automotive multinational, brings practical experience and understanding of automotive technologies to create training content that remains relevant and effective in preparing individuals for roles in the EV sector.
Together, this multi-stakeholder collaboration provides a strong foundation for the Douvrin Battery Training Center, enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of the sector and supporting the development of a coherent regional strategy to develop the EV industry in Douvrin. Its wider impact can benefit the entire sector and the region by developing a skilled workforce and supporting economic growth.