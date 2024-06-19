As the automotive sector transitions to electric mobility, the demand for skilled workers in battery manufacturing and related fields is growing rapidly. In France, the Hauts-de-France region is leading national efforts in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and gearboxes. The regional industry contains seven manufacturing sites, including an EV gigafactory in Douvrin. This surge in the EV industry is expected to create between 15 000 and 20 000 jobs in the Hauts-de-France region over the next decade.

In 2023, the region planned to invest EUR 80 million to adapt its regional training programme (PRF) to the specific needs of the battery industry. The aim was to train 6 600 workers, enabling the regional EV gigafactories to launch their production lines under good conditions and improve their competitiveness at international level. The new Douvrin Battery Training Center underlines the region's commitment to positioning itself as a leader in the automotive sector, with the vision of creating a "battery valley" along the Dunkirk-Douvrin-Douai axis. By focusing on EV training, the Center not only addresses immediate skills shortages, but also lays the foundations for long-term economic prosperity and competitiveness in the evolving automotive landscape.