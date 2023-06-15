A local approach to the future of work

The inquiry, led by a panel comprised of elected officials, was held to consider how the city could maximise the opportunities created by AI, automation and technological changes. At the same time, it aimed to identify and mitigate potential disruption to the local economy, particularly for workers in sectors that are most likely to see the greatest increase in the level of use of AI, automation and technological advancement. As part of the inquiry, the City Council gathered advice and insights from experts as well as local practitioners in other cities. They undertook this work alongside extensive analysis conducted by a dedicated team at the council to develop a robust business case to shape the city’s future growth. The inquiry identified the components available in the city, the potential for the tech sector to grow and become more vibrant, and institutions and partnerships that could help advance the city’s objectives.

A resulting action plan identified the main actions the city plans to undertake in response to the future of work inquiry. These include the development of a citywide skills strategy and the need to update the education curricula to enrich the offer of digital skills, as well as the analysis of the current skills on offer by education providers in the city. As part of the strategy, the city also planned to map existing platforms facilitating lifelong learning across Southampton and find ways to improve access, rates of progression and increase job outcomes.

One key activity that has been put in place following the agreement on the action plan is a digital skills pilot where up to 40 local businesses would benefit from support to become more agile, digital-savvy and competitive. Each business will receive a digital health check, dedicated 1-2-1 support from a trained advisor plus access to a suite of learning modules. They will also learn a wide range of digital subjects, including creating a digital-focused business plan.

For the implementation of the digital skills pilot, the City Council has teamed up with DNAsix, a digital e-programme already in use in other boroughs. In addition, the City Council will be working with key local partners, including Solent Local Enterprise Partnership, Hampshire Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Solent University, Barclays Eagle Labs and Business South, to ensure participating businesses have access to a comprehensive suite of support to help them on their digital journey.