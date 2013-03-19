Protecting and Empowering Consumers in the Purchase of Digital Content Products

The spread of broadband, mobile devices and online and mobile payments usage are driving the expansion in digital content products. These can be downloaded, streamed or accessed through Internet Protocol (IP) TV on a range of channels including online retail platforms and social media. While consumer demand for these products has increased rapidly in recent years, a number of challenges undermine confidence in the market. Issues requiring policy attention include: inadequate disclosures about product usage or interoperability limitations; product access and quality problems; unclear rules on the collection, usage and sharing of data provided by consumers as a condition for purchasing products; and inadequate dispute resolution and redress mechanisms.