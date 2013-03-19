The spread of broadband, mobile devices and online and mobile payments usage are driving the expansion in digital content products. These can be downloaded, streamed or accessed through Internet Protocol (IP) TV on a range of channels including online retail platforms and social media. While consumer demand for these products has increased rapidly in recent years, a number of challenges undermine confidence in the market. Issues requiring policy attention include: inadequate disclosures about product usage or interoperability limitations; product access and quality problems; unclear rules on the collection, usage and sharing of data provided by consumers as a condition for purchasing products; and inadequate dispute resolution and redress mechanisms.
Protecting and Empowering Consumers in the Purchase of Digital Content Products
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper19 June 2024
-
Working paper14 May 2024
Related publications
-
14 May 2024
-
Policy paper24 July 2023
-
Working paper26 June 2023
-
Working paper26 June 2023
-
Working paper8 March 2023
-
Working paper25 October 2022
-
22 July 2022
-
Working paper13 July 2022