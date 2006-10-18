Promoting Private Investment for Development

Too many developing countries are not on track to reach the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by 2015 and need to pursue better and more sustained ways of reducing poverty. If progress continued on present trends, some countries in sub-Saharan Africa would not reach the MDGs for over a century. The private sector has a central role to play in the war on poverty and mobilising private investment is imperative for promoting the broad-based and sustained growth that will help drive poverty reduction. In today’s global economy, private investment is both domestic and foreign and takes many forms, from physical assets to intellectual capital...