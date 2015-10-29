Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Promoting Health, Preventing Disease

The Economic Case
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9780335262274-en
Authors
OECD, World Health Organization
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/WHO (2015), Promoting Health, Preventing Disease: The Economic Case, Open University Press - McGraw-Hill, Buckingham, https://doi.org/10.1787/9780335262274-en.
Go to top