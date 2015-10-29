Promoting Health, Preventing Disease

A growing body of evidence from economic studies shows areas where appropriate policies can generate health and other benefits at an affordable cost, sometimes reducing health expenditure and helping to redress health inequalities at the same time. The evidence is especially strong for policies to curb tobacco smoking and harmful alcohol use, while gaps still exist in the evidence base on tackling unhealthy diets and lack of physical activity, as well as environmental exposures and road accidents. The book underscores the importance of taking a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in addressing the rising tide of non-communicable diseases.