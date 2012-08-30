The OECD Competition Committee held a roundtable on Promoting Compliance with Competition Law in June 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that discussion and the documents from the meeting: an issues paper by the OECD and written submissions from Australia, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Romania, the Russian Federation, South Africa, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, BIAC as well as additional contributions.
Promoting Compliance with Competition Law
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Abstract
