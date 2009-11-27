Skip to main content
Promoting Biodiversity Co-Benefits in REDD

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/220188577008
Authors
Katia Karousakis
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Karousakis, K. (2009), “Promoting Biodiversity Co-Benefits in REDD”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/220188577008.
