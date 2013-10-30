Skip to main content
Productivity Measurement with Natural Capital

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xnhsz0vtg-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt, Paul Schreyer, Vera Zipperer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Brandt, N., P. Schreyer and V. Zipperer (2013), “Productivity Measurement with Natural Capital”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1092, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k3xnhsz0vtg-en.
