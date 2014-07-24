Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Productivity Measurement with Natural Capital and Bad Outputs

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0wh5t0ztd-en
Authors
Nicola Brandt, Paul Schreyer, Vera Zipperer
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Brandt, N., P. Schreyer and V. Zipperer (2014), “Productivity Measurement with Natural Capital and Bad Outputs”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz0wh5t0ztd-en.
Go to top