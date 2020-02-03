Skip to main content
Productivity and finance: the intangible assets channel - a firm level analysis

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d13a21b0-en
Authors
Lilas Demmou, Guido Franco, Irina Stefanescu
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Demmou, L., G. Franco and I. Stefanescu (2020), “Productivity and finance: the intangible assets channel - a firm level analysis”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1596, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d13a21b0-en.
