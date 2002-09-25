Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Productivity and Convergence in a Panel of OECD Industries

Do Regulations and Institutions Matter?
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/004581482564
Authors
Stefano Scarpetta, Thierry Tressel
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Scarpetta, S. and T. Tressel (2002), “Productivity and Convergence in a Panel of OECD Industries: Do Regulations and Institutions Matter?”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 342, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/004581482564.
Go to top