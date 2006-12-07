Skip to main content
Product Market Regulation in the Non-Manufacturing Sectors of OECD Countries

Measurement and Highlights
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/362886816127
Paul Conway, Giuseppe Nicoletti
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Conway, P. and G. Nicoletti (2006), “Product Market Regulation in the Non-Manufacturing Sectors of OECD Countries: Measurement and Highlights”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 530, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/362886816127.
