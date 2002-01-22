Skip to main content
Product Market Regulation and Wage Premia in Europe and North America

An Empirical Investigation
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/016668388552
Authors
Sébastien Jean, Giuseppe Nicoletti
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Jean, S. and G. Nicoletti (2002), “Product Market Regulation and Wage Premia in Europe and North America: An Empirical Investigation”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 318, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/016668388552.
