Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Product Market Competition in the OECD Countries

Taking Stock and Moving Forward
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/108734233645
Authors
Jens Høj, Miguel Jimenez, Maria Maher, Giuseppe Nicoletti, Michael Wise
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Høj, J. et al. (2007), “Product Market Competition in the OECD Countries: Taking Stock and Moving Forward”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 575, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/108734233645.
Go to top