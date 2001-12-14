Skip to main content
Product and Labour Markets Interactions in OECD Countries

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/814240442882
Authors
Giuseppe Nicoletti, Andrea Bassanini, Ekkehard Ernst, Sébastien Jean, Paulo Santiago, Paul Swaim
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Nicoletti, G. et al. (2001), “Product and Labour Markets Interactions in OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 312, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/814240442882.
