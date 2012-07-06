Procedural Fairness

The OECD Competition Committee debated Institutional and Procedural Aspects of the Relationship between Competition Authorities and Courts and Update on Developments in Procedural Fariness and Transparency in October 2011. This document includes an executive summary of that debate, written submissions from Australia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Germany, Greece, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Russian Federation, Slovak Republic, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, United Kingdom, United States, the European Union, and BIAC, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.