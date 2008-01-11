The OECD Competition Committee debated private remedies in June 2006. This document includes: an introduction by the OECD and written submissions from Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the EU Commission, BIAC as well as papers and summaries of the discussion.
Private Remedies
Key findings, summary and notes
Policy paper
OECD Roundtables on Competition Policy Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper7 June 2024
-
Working paper22 May 2024
-
20 May 2024
-
17 May 2024
-
3 November 2023
-
31 October 2023
-
Policy paper26 October 2023
-
Policy paper25 October 2023
Related publications
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
26 June 2024
-
25 June 2024