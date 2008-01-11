The OECD Competition Committee debated private remedies in June 2006. This document includes: an introduction by the OECD and written submissions from Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, the EU Commission, BIAC as well as papers and summaries of the discussion.