This volume draws together OECD work to date on measures for ensuring effective privacy protection on global networks while continuing to allow the transborder flow of personal data.
It contains specific policy and practical guidance to assist governments, businesses and individuals in promoting privacy protection online at national and international levels. It proposes ways of adopting and posting privacy policies, mechanisms for enforcement and redress, and means of promoting education and user awareness.
Privacy Online
OECD Guidance on Policy and Practice