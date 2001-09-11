The OECD Competition Committee debated price transparency in June 2001. This document includes an executive summary and the documents from the meeting: an analytical note by the OECD, written submissions from Australia, Canada, Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Commission, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Korea, Lithuania, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Chinese Taipei, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as an aide-memoire of the discussion.