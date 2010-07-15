Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Preparing for Euro Adoption in Poland

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbm6v89gtk-en
Authors
Rafal Kierzenkowski
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Kierzenkowski, R. (2010), “Preparing for Euro Adoption in Poland”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 790, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kmbm6v89gtk-en.
Go to top