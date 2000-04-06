Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Predicting The Evolution and Effects of The Asia Crisis from The OECD Perspective

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/422426214244
Authors
Pete Richardson, Ignazio Visco, Claude Giorno
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Richardson, P., I. Visco and C. Giorno (2000), “Predicting The Evolution and Effects of The Asia Crisis from The OECD Perspective”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 236, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/422426214244.
Go to top