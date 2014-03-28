Pomegranate

This brochure is published within the framework of the Scheme for the Application of International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables established by OECD in 1962. This is the first OECD brochure which is based on a Codex Standard. It interprets the first international standard on pomegranates, which was adopted by the Codex Alimentarius Commission in 2013. It comprises explanatory notes and illustrations to facilitate the uniform interpretation of this new standard. This new brochure illustrates the standard text and demonstrates the quality parameters on high quality photographs. Thus, it is a valuable tool for the inspection authorities, professional bodies and traders interested in international trade in pomegranates.