Policy Pre-Commitment and Institutional Design

A Synthetic Indicator Applied to Currency Boards
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/101351888036
Authors
Marie-Thérèse Camilleri Gilson
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Camilleri Gilson, M. (2002), “Policy Pre-Commitment and Institutional Design: A Synthetic Indicator Applied to Currency Boards”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 330, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/101351888036.
