Policy Options to Durably Resolve Euro Area Imbalances

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcnzkn20-en
Authors
Yvan Guillemette, David Turner
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Guillemette, Y. and D. Turner (2013), “Policy Options to Durably Resolve Euro Area Imbalances”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1035, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k49lcnzkn20-en.
