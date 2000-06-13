Skip to main content
Policy Influences on Economic Growth in OECD Countries

An Evaluation of the Evidence
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/581718238837
Sanghoon Ahn, Philip Hemmings
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Ahn, S. and P. Hemmings (2000), “Policy Influences on Economic Growth in OECD Countries: An Evaluation of the Evidence”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 246, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/581718238837.
