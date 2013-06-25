Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Implementation in Italy

Legislation, Public Administration and the Rule of Law
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44sssdmgzs-en
Authors
Paul O'Brien
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

O'Brien, P. (2013), “Policy Implementation in Italy: Legislation, Public Administration and the Rule of Law”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1064, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k44sssdmgzs-en.
Go to top