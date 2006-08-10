OECD's Policy Framework for Investment is designed to encourage policy makers to ask appropriate questions about their economy, their institutions and their policy settings in order to identify their priorities, to develop an effective set of policies and to evaluate progress. This Review of Good Practices in OECD and non-OECD economies is published as a companion volume to the Framework and provides analytical background material on each of the ten chapters of the Framework.
