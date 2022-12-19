Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policies to reach net zero emissions in the United Kingdom

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f6625f01-en
Authors
Jon Pareliussen, David Crowe, Tobias Kruse, Daniela Glocker
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Pareliussen, J. et al. (2022), “Policies to reach net zero emissions in the United Kingdom”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1742, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f6625f01-en.
Go to top