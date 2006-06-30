Skip to main content
Poland's Education and Training

Boosting and Adapting Human Capital
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/632107685302
Authors
Paul O'Brien, Wojciech Paczynski
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
O'Brien, P. and W. Paczynski (2006), “Poland's Education and Training: Boosting and Adapting Human Capital”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 495, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/632107685302.
