Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Planting the Foundations of a Post-2020 Land Sector Reporting and Accounting Framework

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf2p7pzw-en
Authors
Gregory Briner, Susanne Konrad
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Briner, G. and S. Konrad (2014), “Planting the Foundations of a Post-2020 Land Sector Reporting and Accounting Framework”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2014/06, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf2p7pzw-en.
Go to top