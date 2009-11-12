Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Pharmacogenetics: Opportunities and Challenges for Health Innovation

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076808-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Pharmacogenetics: Opportunities and Challenges for Health Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264076808-en.
Go to top