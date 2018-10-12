This paper analyses particular forms of personalised pricing that are more likely to be observed in digital markets, supported by automated data tools and involving business-to-consumer relationships. It was prepared as a background note for a discussion held at the OECD in November 2018 on personalised pricing in the digital era.
Personalised Pricing in the Digital Era
