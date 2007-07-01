Skip to main content
Performance-based Arrangements for Senior Civil Servants OECD and other Country Experiences

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/160726630750
Authors
Anne Ketelaar, Nick Manning, Edouard Turkisch
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
English
français

Cite this content as:

Ketelaar, A., N. Manning and E. Turkisch (2007), “Performance-based Arrangements for Senior Civil Servants OECD and other Country Experiences”, OECD Working Papers on Public Governance, No. 5, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/160726630750.
