How are performance-based arrangements at the individual level related to performance management arrangements at higher levels such as the agency or programme level? The report aims to provide practical lessons and insights into performance-based arrangements for senior civil servants, derived from country and practitioner experiences, into how to place senior staff within what might constitute an integrated performance regime. It is meant to be applicable to countries starting to work with such arrangements, as well as to countries wanting to improve their existing systems.
Performance-based Arrangements for Senior Civil Servants OECD and other Country Experiences
Working paper
OECD Working Papers on Public Governance
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
15 December 2023
-
Working paper14 December 2023
-
27 October 2023
-
Working paper20 September 2023
-
Working paper11 September 2023
-
18 July 2023
Related publications
-
20 June 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024
-
26 March 2024