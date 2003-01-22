Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Peer Review

An OECD Tool for Co-operation and Change
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099210-en-fr
Authors
OECD
Tags

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Peer Review: An OECD Tool for Co-operation and Change, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264099210-en-fr.
Go to top