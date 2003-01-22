This paper examines the practice of peer review and the related effect of peer pressure in the context of international organisations, particularly the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. It outlines the main features of these two concepts and attempts to establish a model based on the different peer review mechanisms used at OECD. While there are other documents available that list the peer reviews of the OECD, this paper will provide an analysis of the practice. Annex B describes some OECD peer reviews.