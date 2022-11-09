Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Peer Review of the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information 2022

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/36e7cded-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), Peer Review of the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information 2022, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/36e7cded-en.
Go to top