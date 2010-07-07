This book provides a series of standards regarding the quality, sizing, presentation, and marking of peaches and nectarines in international trade. It comprises explanatory notes and illustrations to facilitate the common interpretation of the standard in force and is is published within the framework of the Scheme for the Application of International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables established by OECD in 1962. This edition illustrates the revised standard text and new trends in international trade; updates the quality requirements for peaches and defines the quality parameters for nectarines. It therefore is a valuable tool for the inspection authorities, professional bodies and traders interested in the international trade in peaches and nectarines.