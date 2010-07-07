This book provides a series of standards regarding the quality, sizing, presentation, and marking of peaches and nectarines in international trade. It comprises explanatory notes and illustrations to facilitate the common interpretation of the standard in force and is is published within the framework of the Scheme for the Application of International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables established by OECD in 1962. This edition illustrates the revised standard text and new trends in international trade; updates the quality requirements for peaches and defines the quality parameters for nectarines. It therefore is a valuable tool for the inspection authorities, professional bodies and traders interested in the international trade in peaches and nectarines.
Peaches and Nectarines
Report
International Standards for Fruit and Vegetables
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report8 July 2023
-
Report11 February 2023
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021
-
22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021
Related publications
-
Report8 July 2023
-
Report11 February 2023
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report25 February 2022
-
Report22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021
-
22 February 2021
-
Report22 February 2021