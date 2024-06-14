Skip to main content
Patterns of Recoveries for the Major Seven OECD Countries

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/728486246887
Authors
Marco Mira d'Ercole
OECD Economics Department Working Papers

Mira d'Ercole, M. (1991), “Patterns of Recoveries for the Major Seven OECD Countries”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 102, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/728486246887.
