Ownership and Governance of State-Owned Enterprises 2021

The OECD SOE Compendium serves as a one-stop-shop of country-by-country, easily accessible and up-to-date information on individual countries’ institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks for state ownership of enterprises. Its target audience includes government officials involved in the oversight of SOEs, as well as SOE boards and management, and the broader policy and business communities that interact with the SOE sector on a regular basis. By providing such a reference resource, the Compendium facilitates greater awareness and more effective implementation of the OECD Guidelines on Corporate Governance of State-Owned Enterprises.