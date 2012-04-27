Skip to main content
Options for Benchmarking Infrastructure Performance

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b7bnbxjwl-en
Authors
Mauro Pisu, Peter Hoeller, Isabelle Joumard
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Pisu, M., P. Hoeller and I. Joumard (2012), “Options for Benchmarking Infrastructure Performance”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 956, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b7bnbxjwl-en.
